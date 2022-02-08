Cristiano Ronaldo gets £150k worth birthday car from Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is cherishing her beau on his birthday.

The 37-year-old football player, who celebrated his birthday around friends and family over the weekend, cut a gigantic cake prepared as per his pregnant girlfriend's orders.

"Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!" he captioned alongside his post on Saturday, thanking her beloved partner.

The Manchester United player later pulled up to his training with a brand new Cadillac Escalade worth £150k, given to him by Georgina.

Earlier this month, the family of six celebrated Georgina's birthday in Dubai as Ronaldo lit up Burj Khalifa for his ladylove. The couple is expecting twins due any day now.