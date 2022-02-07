Zendaya on filming ‘Euphoria 2’ in 100-degree weather: ‘It was very scary’

Zendaya, who has been winning over fans’ hearts with her stunning performance in Euphoria season 2, recently recalled a ‘very memorable’ day of the shoot.

During her conversation with Insider, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star revisited the filming of ‘chase sequence’ in Los Angeles amidst 100-degree weather for the much-loved show. The scene will appear on Sunday’s episode of the series.

“We have a wonderful stunt team that is very, very safe and always takes good care of us. But it was very scary because they were all stunt drivers,” said the actor who helms the character of Rue Bennett in the series.

“But they had to drive towards me and stop as I'm running through the middle of the street, which was in, mind you, 100 and something, 110-degree weather, which was excruciating to just stand there. And I was just running all day,” she recalled.

However, the 25-year-old actor admitted that it’s a ‘fun memory’ because she had her whole team beside her.

“My crew was with me running in the middle of the street and we were commiserating together, sweating together. So, I'm very grateful for our crew. I was not alone,” said the Dune actor.