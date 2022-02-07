Queen Elizabeth preparing ‘tidying up’ affairs in preparation for ‘dark day’: report

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth only made that ‘sincere wish’ as part of her attempts to ‘tidy up’ the future for Prince Charles, all while she prepares for the ‘dark day’ of her passing.



This revelation has been made by Robert Hardman, a Daily Mail columnist, during an interview with Sky News.

He claimed, “I don't think anyone was expecting that. But she always looks to the future.”

"She could see that when the dark day comes and we have a change of reign, the last thing King Charles will want is distractions over how we address his wife.”

"She can understand how important it is, when you're in this position, to have someone by your side, to have a sounding board. Like she had with Prince Philip. It's a pre-emptive tidying up of something that was going to happen and I think it's very timely."