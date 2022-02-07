Queen Elizabeth preparing ‘tidying up’ affairs in preparation for ‘dark day’: report

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth only made that ‘sincere wish’ as part of her attempts to ‘tidy up’ the future for Prince Charles, all while she prepares for the ‘dark day’ of her passing.
This revelation has been made by Robert Hardman, a Daily Mail columnist, during an interview with Sky News.
He claimed, “I don't think anyone was expecting that. But she always looks to the future.”
"She could see that when the dark day comes and we have a change of reign, the last thing King Charles will want is distractions over how we address his wife.”
"She can understand how important it is, when you're in this position, to have someone by your side, to have a sounding board. Like she had with Prince Philip. It's a pre-emptive tidying up of something that was going to happen and I think it's very timely."
Charles pays special tribute to Queen on 70-year anniversary of her accession to throne
Royal Family lauded for making the decision to pull Prince Andrew from royal patronages
Harry claimed: 'I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with'
The public has been divided after Queen’s recent announcement regarding Camilla becoming Queen Consort when Prince...
Machine Gun Kelly was recently spotted with fiancée Megan Fox in Las Vegas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for becoming ‘grifters’ amid new talk show