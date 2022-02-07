Queen Elizabeth hopes ‘sincere bid’ helps Prince Charles ascends throne ‘trouble free’

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth is hoping for Prince Charles to have a ‘trouble free’ ascension to the throne given her address.



This revelation has been made by former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the PA news agency.

“The Queen is ensuring the transition, when it comes, to her son as king is as seamless and trouble-free as possible.”



“She's future-proofing an institution she's served for seventy years. And for Camilla, the journey from being the third person in a marriage to queen-in-waiting is complete.”

For those unversed with the Queen’s statement she wrote, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”