Kanye West says his celebrity pals are scared of Kim Kardashian to support his stance

February 06, 2022
By Web Desk
February 07, 2022
American rapper Kanye West has claimed that his celebrity friends are too scared of Kim Kardashian to publicly support him.

The 44-year-old American rapper took to his Instagram this weekend and shared a series of tweets of Candace Owens, who was showing support for Kanye.

The conservative media personality said that Kim is wrong about allowing North to be on TikTok, saying: "There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.”

In response, Kanye wrote to her: “Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue. There’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say [they’re] on my side.

Kanye tried to build an impression as the couple's celebrity friends also support him for his stance about daughter's social media use.

Kanye's statement comes after Kim Kardashian responded to his 'hurtful' comments about eight-year-old daughter North's TikTok video.