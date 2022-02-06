Prince Charles, Williams growing concerned for ‘incoming damage’ to the monarchy

Prince Charles and Prince Williams are starting to grow concerned over the incoming “enormous damage” the monarchy is in line to deal with.



This claim has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He started it all off by telling Express UK, “Prince Charles and Prince William are aware of the enormous damage that links with Prince Andrew do to the monarchy.”



“The Queen’s stripping him of honorary military links and patronages was a public withdrawal of support.”

“All senior royals are likely to be extremely concerned at the prospect of the civil case he faces being heard in front of a jury.”