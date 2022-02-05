 
Selena Gomez sheds light on the secrets of her makeup routine

By Web Desk
February 05, 2022
Selena Gomez recently sat down for a chat and revealed to fans her daily beauty and makeup routine.

She weighed in on it all during her most candid interview with Glamour UK.

She started the entire admission off by saying, “Of course. From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way.”

Before concluding though, she also admitted, “It took me a long time to realise that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”