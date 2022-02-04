Lil Nas X missing on social media since COVID-19 update in December, sparks worry

Lil Nas X seemingly disappeared from social media after a December 17 tweet that slammed COVID

Lil Nas X has left fans and followers worried since he disappeared from social media in December 2021 after seemingly announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19, reported The New York Post.

The Montero (Call Me by Your Name) singer, who is usually very active on social media, last posted on his Twitter and Instagram as far back as in December 6, with Billboard reporting that he last tweeted on December 17 and then deleted it.

According to the publication, Nas’ deleted tweet had said, “COVID really sucks."

The tweet had come about a week after the 22-year-old Old Town Road hitmaker had to pull out of the Capital FM Jingle Ball citing his team catching COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Lil Nas X’s last public sighting was on December 10 at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 in New York.

His absence has, of course, elicited quite the reaction on Twitter and Instagram, with fans and followers inquiring about him in tweets that range from the blunt, “Where is Lil Nas X?” to some concerned like, “You haven’t tweeted in 2 months King, hope you’re ok.”

Many are also worried about his health, citing a possible connection between his last COVID tweet and his subsequent disappearance.

Have a look at some concerned queries:



