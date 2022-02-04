'Mischievous, witty and affectionate' documentary about Queen life to air for Jubilee celebrations: Video

A documentary, 'Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts' about the life and times of the longest-reigning monarch will air to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



'Mischievous, witty and affectionate' documentary Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts set to air from June 3. It will showcase 'glamorous' monarch as an 'uber-princess'.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts uses archive footage to show a side to the 95-year-old monarch that the public rarely gets to see and explores her glamorous role as the 'uber-princess'.

A new trailer for the film sees Sir Paul McCartney describing Queen as 'a babe.'





It will be screened in cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video from June 3 to coincide with the national Platinum Jubilee festivities.

The newly released trailer features singer Sir Paul McCartney saying: 'We grew up loving the Queen. To us teenagers, she was a babe.'

It also shows a jubilant Queen shouting and cheering on horses at the races, a young Princess Elizabeth in her 20s playing tag with midshipmen onboard HMS Vanguard, and the monarch steadying her horse after blank shots were fired at her during Trooping the Colour in 1981.

The Queen can also be heard speaking of her role, saying: ' It was all a very sudden kind of taking on. It's a question of maturing into something that one's used to doing and accepting the fact that here you are, and it's your fate.'

In another clip, the Queen gives a young Princess Eugenie a telling off after she accidentally stood on her foot.

The film draws from more than 500 different archive sources including the 1992 Elizabeth R documentary and the Queen at 90 programmes.

Queen Elizabeth II is set to reach 70 years on the throne on her Accession Day this Sunday, when she will become the first British monarch ever to mark a Platinum Jubilee.