Channing Tatum addresses real reasons behind Hollywood hiatus

Channing Tatum breaks down his decision to opt for a hiatus from Hollywood back in 2018.



The star got candid about it all during his most recent interview with Variety for their cover story issue.

For those unversed, the hiatus happened back in 2018, within the same year that he and his ex-wife announced their split after a nine-year long marriage.



Thus it was in that life-changing moment the actor decided to take some time off and do a bit of soul searching.

He started off by telling the magazine, "Do I want to act anymore? Was I going to direct? Do I want to be in the industry anymore?"

He even recalled thinking "I got lucky. I won a creative lottery ticket. I made a little bit of money, so I could take a step back and figure out what life is."

Tatum also gave some insight into everything he was up during his hiatus and admitted, "I really took time off. I sculpted. I took pictures. I wrote my own stuff, not like a script or anything. Just creating on different levels. I wanted to take a breather."

Another reason he chose this route was because he was unable to give his work his all following the split. Especially considering he overworked himself.

"I felt like I was the fat kid at the buffet, just working and working and working,” he dubbed that time. “I took four movies back to back without any time off.”

Before concluding he also went on to admit, “I wasn't as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies because I didn't have the energy."