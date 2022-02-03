Kanye West, Julia Fox are ideal romantic match, declares astrologer

Julia Fox and Kanye West whirlwind relationship could be endgame.

As per New York Post, the duo's bond is unique since Fox's Aquarius encourages her to welcome and celebrate a weird match like Kanye West.

"Both Fox and West are air signs, an elemental commonality that lends itself to intellectual fellowship and creative collaboration. Aquarians like Fox not only tolerate but celebrate the weird, making her a bonafide fit for Gemini extremist and oft off-the-rails Ye," notes New York Post.

The piece adds: "Aquarians are famous for developing public personas as a private defense. As Fox related to the Huffington Post, 'I don’t really care about being seen. I want the things that I create to outshine the person that I am perceived to be, which I think is often not accurate and not really representative of who I am.' While Fox’s masks may be metaphorical, her man prefers a more literal approach."

Fox and Ye began dating in December 2021 and have ever since been on a whirlwind romantic ride. Sources reveal that the rapper is now planning a big fat wedding with his new flame.