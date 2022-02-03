Prosecutor issues statement on 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams overdose death

The US prosecutor in New York City said on Wednesday that four men have been arrested and charged in last year's overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.
Williams, 54, was best known for playing a shotgun-toting drug dealer in the HBO crime drama "The Wire.
He was found dead in his New York apartment on Sept. 7, police said.
According to Reuters, one of the men, Irvin Cartagena, was arrested in Puerto Rico and charged in a criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court with a narcotics conspiracy accusing him of distributing fentanyl-laced heroin, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney based in Manhattan, said in a statement.
Under another criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci were charged as alleged participants in the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy. The three men, all from the New York City borough of Brooklyn, were arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.
"This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished," Williams said.
