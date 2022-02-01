Robert Pattinson agent was shocked at his request to play 'Batman'

Robert Pattinson is detailing how he landed the role of Batman.

Speaking to Total Film on Monday the 35-year-old actor shared that his agent was astonished at his request to play the role of the famous cape crusader.



"I was aiming for quite different stuff," he revealed. It was during this time that he learned that Ben Affleck no longer wanted to be a part of Batman franchise.



The Twilight star "just kept obsessively checking up" on the role "for the next year or so."

"Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

Once he landed the role, he knew that following the legacy of George Clooney and Affleck would be difficult.

"But I’d never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time."



Speaking about his obsession with the film franchise, Robert revealed that he has watched all of the Batman movies.

"I’ve seen every single one of the [Batman] movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series,' he said. 'I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies," he admitted.

