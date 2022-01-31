Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’ to release on THIS date

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR, will be getting a theatrical release on March 25, 2022 following multiple delays due to COVID-19, reported India Today.

The much-awaited film was earlier slated to release early in January and the new release date was announced on the film’s social media with new posters sharing the new release date with fans.

Have a look:

The film’s January 7 release was postponed due to a rise is COVID-19 cases in India, and the makers later hinted at a March 18 or April 28 release.

A statement shared earlier had stated, “If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022”