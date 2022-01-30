Adele struggles to perform amid problems with beau Rich Paul: spills source

Adele is reportedly struggling to keep her love-life with Rich Paul problem-free as their relationship is said to be 'on rocks'.

According to the New York Daily News, the Hello hit-maker cancelled her Las Vegas over personal issues. The outlet revealed that she was seen sobbing while talking on phone amidst her shows’ rehearsals.

A source spilled to the outlet, “There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform", quoted The Sun.

The couple started going out at the beginning of 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official in September.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old singer is facing massive backlash for cancelling her shows at the 11th hour.

She dropped a teary-eyed video to announce that the preparations couldn’t be done due to multiple factors related to Coivd-19 pandemic.

However, several reports started making rounds that Adele entered in multiple disputes with organisers and set designer of the event.