Kajol tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actress Kajol has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed her fans on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the news of her covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan.

She said, “Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!”

“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.

Fans and friends extended get-well-soon wishes to Kajol shortly after she shared the news.

One follower commented, “Get well soon queen.”

“Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing. Love from your fan,” said another fan.