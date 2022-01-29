Julia Fox briefly dated Drake years before whirlwind romance with Kanye West: reports

Kanye West's new ladylove, Julia Fox reportedly dated the Donda rapper's rival Drake years ago.
According to Page Six, the Uncut Gems actor had a secret relationship with the One Dance song-maker .
A source spilled to the outlet that the rapper, who now goes as Ye, is unhappy to learn about Fox’s previous fling.
To go by the reports, rapper, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, and Fox got connected through Instagram after her 2019 movie.
They both allegedly had a date in New York in February 2020 following the rumoured former pair’s reunion in Los Angeles.
The insider also claimed that the God's Plan rapper gifted two Birkin bags to Fox after which she “ went to (his hometown) Toronto to stay with him.”
The 31-year-old actor reportedly lived in Drake’s mansion for a short period and had to return when the pandemic broke out.
“They were closing the border (between Canada and the US), and she had to get back home,” added a source.
