‘Celebrating Betty White:’ Cher covers ‘The Golden Girls’ theme for NBC’s special

Popular singer Cher has paid a heartfelt tribute to the television icon, Betty White, in NBC’s upcoming special.

The Believe crooner, 75, honoured the legendary TV performer by singing a new cover of Thank You for Being a Friend, the theme song of White's hit sitcom The Golden Girls.

On Friday, the After All singer took to her social media accounts and dropped a snippet of herself singing an all-new cover of the iconic theme song to 1980s sitcom for the upcoming special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, "Every Friend is Golden," Cher wrote in the caption.

The upcoming special will air Monday, Jan. 31 on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock. The star-studded affair will include tributes from President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favourite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," NBC said in a news release.

"The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.”

White died in her sleep on December 31 in Los Angeles at the age of 99. She was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.