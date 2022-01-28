Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse into his ‘work’ mode, see picture

The Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is back in studio as he has resumed to work amid the pandemic to complete his upcoming projects.

The Piku star, 77, gave fans a sneak peek into the dubbing session of his upcoming film as he has switched on his work mode.

Being an avid social media user, Big B, who enjoys a whopping 29.7 million followers on the photo-and-video sharing platform, posted a picture of himself from the dubbing studio on Friday.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, "Work work work .. routine be the need .. brings you back .. dubbing for up coming film .. tough .. but when was it ever easy."

The Baghban actor was seen wearing his red eyeglasses and headphones. A mic and a noise cancellation shield could be seen in front of him as well.

The actor, who was last seen host the iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is currently awaiting the release of two of his movies Brahmastra and Runway 24.

On the other hand, he is also gearing up for his other upcoming films such as Goodbye, Uunchai, Jhund, Butterfly along with an untitled film, helmed by Nag Ashwin.