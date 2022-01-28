Olivia Munn, John Mulaney enjoy family time out with Henry Golding & Liv Lo

Popular stars Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are enjoying the new parental phase after welcoming their first child, baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in Nov. 2021.

The couple shared a glimpse into their first family outing alongside their friends, the Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.

On Thursday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star shared a bunch of adorable pictures on her Instagram handle, where both of the couples, were seen smiling for the camera, while holding their babies.

The family outing, which turned into a baby playdate where Munn, 41, introduced her 2-month-old baby to Lyla.

Sharing the photos, the Office Christmas Party actress captioned the post, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

In the shared pictures, the four stars were seen cuddling their little ones while enjoying some time outdoors.

Liv Lo shared that she and Olivia had much-needed "mum time" in her own post. "Congratulations @oliviamunn @johnmulaney he's perfect," she added.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed baby Malcolm on Nov. 24, last year. The Goldings welcomed their daughter in March, the same year.