Ananya Panday reveals her take on love

Young Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has a lot to say about stuff when it comes to debates and conversations and talked about her idea of love that would lead to a perfect relationship as she sat for a candid chat.



The star is mentally prepared for a chat that will ensue post release of her relationship drama in the film Gehraiyaan that highlights the concept of infidelity.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Khaali Peeli actress said, “While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s (actor) films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love struck eyes. After a while, I realized that love is a lot about communication and friendship.”

The starlet was currently occupied with the promotion of her film Gehraiyaan .

For Ananya, Infidelity is a deal-breaker.