Kapil Sharma says he’s sharing his life with people in Netflix’s ‘I’m Not Done Yet’

Kapil Sharma is making headlines with his comedy special ‘I’m Not Done Yet’, premiered on Netflix, which takes a candid insight into the famed comedian’s life.

During his recent conversation, Sharma weighed in on his reasons for making the OTT special.

He said, “After all these years on TV, I realised that my story is still beginning and to move onto the next chapter, I had to do something new and different for which Netflix seemed like the perfect place!” quoted Koimoi.com.

The Comedy Nights star acknowledged that the streaming giant has a worldwide audience outreach due to which it seemed a perfect platform to share his story on.

Talking about the much-hyped comedy special, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor said, “I’ve drawn stories from my journey, discussed my experiences and shared my path so far.

"With ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, I’ve also paid a tribute to my loved ones. So it’s not content I’m sharing with people, it’s my life!”

“It has been a learning experience for me - this is far different from what I usually do and I’m excited for the world to see what we’ve created here,” he shared