Brad Pitt is not dating Lykke Li: report

Brad Pitt has been linked to a couple of women after his split from wife Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood superstar is now making headlines for his alleged romance with Swedish singer Lykke Li.

A latest report by people.com said the actor has struck up a friendship with Lykke Li but he is not dating the Swedish singer.

Citing a source close to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, Li is just part of a "large group pf artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with."

"Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group." He likes having females friends too," the source said.

"He still keeps in touch with Nicole Poturalski," the source said of the German model Pitt was last linked to in 2020.

Representative for Brad Pitt and Lykke Li did not respond to a request for comments.