Kim Kardashian and Ray J's second explicit video doesn't exist: says her rep

Kim Kardashian's spokesperson recently denounced Kanye West's claims of the Skims founder's explicit video with ex Ray J.

The Flashing Lights rapper, who now goes by Ye, recently talked about stopping his estranged wife’s second video with One Wish singer from getting leaked.

The Praise God rapper during his chat with Hollywood Unlocked on Monday said, "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night.”

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum’s spokesperson stated that no new explicit footage was present in the said laptop.

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage,” clarified the spokesperson, according to Page Six.

The spokesperson said that the content of the device was reviewed however no such footage was discovered.

"Only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the outlet added.

Kardashian ‘was traumatised’ after her first video with ex-boyfriend went viral in her 20s.

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter (and) focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform,” added the statement.