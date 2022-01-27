Raveena Tandon posts rare pics from daughter Chaya’s wedding, wishes her on anniversary

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon turned to Instagram handle to wish her adopted daughter, Chaya Tandon on her wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, the actress, who recently marked successful digital debut with Aranyak, dropped adorable pictures from Chaya’s church wedding and shared a heartfelt note.

In her post, she wrote, “When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn .”

Raveena became a single mother to two girls, Pooja and Chaya, in 1995. The actress was only 21 years old then. In a recent interview, she revealed why she kept the adoption ‘low-key.’

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the 47-year-old actress said, "When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is."

“You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be? Magazine would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father. It was that era and their minds were so filthy. To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly,” she said.

Raveena married Anil Thadani in 2004, nine years she adopted her girls. She has a daughter Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan with Anil.