Dolly Parton says her goddaughter Miley Cyrus is 'headstrong' 

Dolly Parton recently gave an insight into her years-long bond with goddaughter Miley Cyrus.
During her conversation with Us Weekly, the Jolene singer shared that she stays in touch with the Party in The USA song-maker.
The 76-year-old singer said, “I don’t give advice, but I got a lot of information. Same with Miley. Everybody says, ‘Do you give Miley advice?’ I said, ‘Nobody gives Miley advice.’”
“She’s (as) headstrong as I am, but we both respect each other. And we share things,” she added.
Parton also spilled that she gets in touch with 29-year-old singer when she’s ‘got something to say to her.’
“(As an aunt or godmother) I will say something. Or (I will] ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career,” the country music star explained.
“I wanna stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live. And I’ve been lucky enough that that’s happened,” she expressed while adding that being ‘able to steer anybody in a good direction’ is a blessing for her.
Cardi B says 'I need a chat with Meghan Markle'
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa
Chris Martin talked about the future of the band
Prince Charles knows becoming King would mean losing mother
Andrew Garfield says he only returned to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ because it involved his predecessor too
Kelly Clarkson has reportedly refused to consider any settlement ideas