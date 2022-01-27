Dolly Parton says her goddaughter Miley Cyrus is 'headstrong'

Dolly Parton recently gave an insight into her years-long bond with goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

During her conversation with Us Weekly, the Jolene singer shared that she stays in touch with the Party in The USA song-maker.

The 76-year-old singer said, “I don’t give advice, but I got a lot of information. Same with Miley. Everybody says, ‘Do you give Miley advice?’ I said, ‘Nobody gives Miley advice.’”

“She’s (as) headstrong as I am, but we both respect each other. And we share things,” she added.

Parton also spilled that she gets in touch with 29-year-old singer when she’s ‘got something to say to her.’

“(As an aunt or godmother) I will say something. Or (I will] ask her a question about this or that or ask her a question even concerning my own career,” the country music star explained.

“I wanna stay involved and important in the business for as long as I live. And I’ve been lucky enough that that’s happened,” she expressed while adding that being ‘able to steer anybody in a good direction’ is a blessing for her.