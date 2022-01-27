'Javed Iqbal' release stopped by Punjab government post approval from censor board

Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's release has been stopped by the Punjab government as the movie will reportedly undergo re-examination by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC).

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar starrer is a biopic of Javed Iqbal – a serial killer who murdered 100 boys in Lahore and provided authorities evidences of his crimes in 1999. It was slated to hit theatres nationwide on January 28.

However, the film’s director Abu Aleeha shared on Twitter, "(Chief Minister) Sardar Usman Buzdar's government has stopped the showing of Javed Iqbal.” (Translated into English)

“This unwarranted action comes after the censor board approved the film, which is why we will be (taking the matter) to the high court," he added.

To go by the reports, the announcement of whether the movie will be released or not will only me made after it's re-assessment by CBFC .

Meanwhile, notable names from media fraternity were spotted at the movie’s premiere in Karachi at Nueplex Cinemas on January 25.