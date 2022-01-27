‘West’s Olympics boycott’: PM Imran Khan’s visit aims to express solidarity with China, says Qureshi

PM Imran Khan will hold important meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister during his visit to Beijing, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that the main aim of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China was attending the Winter Olympics 2022 and expressing solidarity with Beijing as some countries have boycotted the event.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that relations between Pakistan and China are exemplary and nobody can deny the significance of the relationship.

In view of the current situation, a strategy has been devised on the basis of which the government has decided to contact the Chinese leadership.

PM Imran Khan will visit China from February 3 to 5, the foreign minister said, adding that the premier, during the three-day trip, will attend the Beijing Olympics 2022 and hold important meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister.

“Our foreign policy is focused on economic diplomacy,” he said, adding that investment and bilateral trade were also very important.

History shows that Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times, said the foreign minister.

PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs



On January 25, PM Imran had directed all relevant ministers to prepare for all the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during his visit to China.

According to sources, five ministers will accompany PM Imran Khan on his three-day trip to China.

The premier also briefed the ministers regarding the COVID-19 protocols to be followed during the visit to China. He further directed all ministers to take necessary briefing from their ministries ahead of this “important trip.”

The Foreign Office had confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed had said that during the prime minister's visit, officials of Islamabad and Beijing would discuss the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), among other matters.