Dr Yasmin Rashid tests positive for COVID-19 again

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid. — Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus for a second time during a span of one month, confirmed her spokesperson.

She first tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month on January 4.

Her spokesperson said Yasmin Rashid has quarantined herself at home after testing positive for the virus.

While sharing details about her health, Dr Rashid said, ”By the grace of Allah, I am feeling better now.”

Last week, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin had tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes as Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio remained above 10% for the seventh consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning, with the government mulling over more restrictions for cities with high positivity rates.

The country recorded a positivity rate of 10.17% as 5,196 new coronavirus cases were recorded after 51,063 tests were conducted across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, NCOC's figures showed. The overall positivity rate and daily COVID-19 case count, however, has registered a minor decline in the last two days, as per the NCOC stats.

With the detection of new cases, the number of total cases has jumped to 1.386 million, while 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,137, the official stats showed.