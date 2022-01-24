'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor fired following allegations of misconduct

Famed Broadway actor, James Snyder, who helms the character of Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was terminated, following the allegations of misconduct by co-star Diane Davis.

The producers of the show confirmed on Sunday that the decision was made after an investigation in the matter. However, not many details about Snyder’s conduct have been specified.

The show-makers shared in a statement that a female co-star complaint against Snyder in November following his immediate suspension.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,'" they stated.

“This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate,” the statement continued.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported," it added.

Meanwhile, the female accuser is on a leave of absence from the show which carries on J.K. Rowling’s last novel’s story. The play also bagged the Tony Award in 2018.