Does Iqra Aziz permit Yasir Hussain to have a second wife?





Famed icon Yasir Hussain is blissfully married to his one and only Iqra Aziz and in a recent chat spoke up which other girl he considers as the ultimate marriage material.

The question remains whether Iqra would let him marry once again.

In an appearance at Wajahat Rauf’s show Voice Over Man, the actor hilariously responded to the main question of whether he would be allowed to take a step of 2nd marriage.

For the unversed, the video clip has been leaked online.

Yasir loves Iqra to the core and both never shy away from sharing their personal lives on social media platforms.

They together have a son Kabir Hussain and are currently on a vacation in Thailand.

Take a look:







