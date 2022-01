Adele says her Las Vegas residency will be '100% back'

Adele addressed fans’ growing concerns around postponement of her much-awaited Las Vegas residency as she promised them to return with her shows.

During her conversation with Sunday Mirror, the Hello hit-maker apologised to her fans for calling off her shows last moment.

She expressed, “I just want to apologise and thank all those who have shown me their love and support. I am so blessed to have the best fans in the world. I promise I will be 100 per cent back.”

The Easy On Me singer talked about her fans who spent up to up to £9,000 to arrive at Caesars Palace (venue of her performance).

She said, “There is nothing I’d want more than to perform, but I need the show to be the very best. It’s what fans deserve.”

“Seeing you there is giving me terrible FOMO. I so wish I was with you,” added the Grammy-winning singer.

The outlet also quoted a staff member at the venue who spilled about the rescheduling of the shows, “We have been told it may be July at the earliest, but nothing is confirmed.”