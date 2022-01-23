 
Katie Price taken into custody after sending abusive message to Kieran Hayler's fiancée

Price is banned from contacting Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order

By Web Desk
January 23, 2022
Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order.

The 43-year-old star has allegedly sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée, according to report.

Police have said that a woman in her 40s was arrested at a property in Partridge Green, West Sussex.

The former glamour model, who lives in ‘Mucky Mansion’, is banned from contacting Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed after she verbally abused her in a school playground.

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order after she allegedly texted her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee, according to MailOnline.