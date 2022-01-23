Katie Price taken into custody after sending abusive message to Kieran Hayler's fiancée

Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order.

The 43-year-old star has allegedly sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée, according to report.

Police have said that a woman in her 40s was arrested at a property in Partridge Green, West Sussex.

The former glamour model, who lives in ‘Mucky Mansion’, is banned from contacting Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed after she verbally abused her in a school playground.



