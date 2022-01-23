Katie Price taken into custody after sending abusive message to Kieran Hayler's fiancée

Former glamour model Katie Price has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order.
The 43-year-old star has allegedly sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancée, according to report.
Police have said that a woman in her 40s was arrested at a property in Partridge Green, West Sussex.
The former glamour model, who lives in ‘Mucky Mansion’, is banned from contacting Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed after she verbally abused her in a school playground.
Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order after she allegedly texted her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee, according to MailOnline.
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly split up a few weeks ago
Queen Elizabeth will mark her Platinum Jubilee this year
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced birth of their first child on Friday
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official last year via an Instagram post
Demi Lovato held funeral for their pop music as they returns to rock
Katrina Kaif was spotted at Mumbai airport this morning