Ahmad Jawad reacts strongly to revocation of PTI membership

Ahmad Jawad. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to the ruling PTI’s decision of striking down his party membership, Ahmad Jawad on Saturday termed it a “piece of paper which does not value more than a piece of s**t”.

According to a statement issued by the PTI: “The Sub Committee of the Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) after analysing the facts of the case and reading the reply of the respondent found him committing a severe violation of the party constitution, hence, unanimously decided to strike down the party membership of Mr Ahmad Jawad from the party membership register.”

Jawad was served a show-cause notice asking him to explain his position within seven days of the receipt of the notice but he did not respond to the notice, read the statement.

On January 19, 2022, he was served a final show-cause notice to explain his position within three days of the receipt of the notice, the PTI said, adding that Jawad submitted his response on January 22 but he did not explain his position rather admitted that he had issued more than forty (40) tweets while SCAD had taken notice of only two of his tweets.

The committee observed that instead of expressing his feelings on the different forums in the party, Jawad used social, electronic and print media to get his objective malign/slander the party, and senior leadership causing severe damage to the party.

Reacting to the decision, Jawad, on his Twitter handle, wrote: “A house of garbage which started as an ideology of change.”

Dubbing the party’s ideology of change a “deception”, he said it wasted two decades of this nation.

“You can walk on toughest path with open eyes, but you will fall on a flat path with closed eyes,” he added.