Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on 'herd mentality' in web content

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has impressed millions of fans with his impressive acting on small and big screens, is now trying to remain focused on mainstream movies.

Despite garnering massive response for web series such as Sacred Game and Gangs of Wasseypur 2, the Kick actor is no longer looking forward to follow the herd mentality.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is gearing up to flaunt his acting performance only on big screens through upcoming films; No Land’s Man, Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

He expressed, “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them,” quoted Hindustan Times.

“This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t,” he expressed.

“A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality,” the actor continued.

The 47-year-old actor said that he is 'open to doing web films' due to its world-wide audience outreach.