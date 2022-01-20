Olivia Munn candidly talks about her motherhood journey; ‘breastfeeding is hard’

American actress Olivia Munn recently opened up about her struggles and challenges after giving birth to her first child, baby Malcolm, with her partner John Mulaney.

In a candid Instagram post, shared on Jan. 19, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, discussed her difficulties with breastfeeding, nearly two months after welcoming her son.

She explained how she's trying to combat the problem and wrote, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

In another IG Story, the Office Christmas Party actress posted a picture of her adorable pup cuddling with her pillow. "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow," she wrote.

Last week, Olivia shared an adorable picture of her baby, wearing a cozy pair of ‘Bernie Sanders' mittens’ made by her mom.

Olivia reportedly gave birth to Malcolm on Nov. 24. She and John shared the first photo of their son on Christmas Eve. "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," the comedian wrote. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."