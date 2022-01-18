Simon Cowell’s proposal to Lauren was prompted by ‘life-changing’ accident: says Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell proposed his girlfriend Lauren Silver on Christmas Eve in Barbados which was prompted by his 2020 ‘life-changing’ bike accident, revealed his brother Tony Cowell.

In his Best Magazine column, Tony shared that, while the news of the engagement came as surprise for others, he was not shocked.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised by the news. Since having his son, Eric, with Lauren, Simon has completely changed his life and, for the first time, he appears to be happy and content,” he wrote.

Referring to the incident when Simon broke his back after falling down from an electric bike, Tony explained, “I believe that accident was the catalyst for Simon. He began to think about his future, and who to share it with.”

“I am very fond of Lauren; she is both a caring mum and a loyal companion to Simon. She is constantly reaching out to all our family; and was incredibly supportive to all of us following our mum’s death in 2015," he added.