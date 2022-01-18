Kylie Jenner hints gender of second baby?

Kylie Jenner reveals gender of second baby?

Model Kylie Jenner stressed upon the gender of her 2nd baby while celebrating her baby shower, with close family in attendance.



The American entrepreneur is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner family who declared her pregnancy last September with Travis Scott.

The baby shower was a giraffe-themed event with the hidden hues of the colour pink which grasped the attention of the audience wondering if Kylie would be giving birth to a second girl after Stormi Webster.

Light colours are prone to be more girly as compared to dark hues.

Sharing a slew of pictures of the baby shower on Instagram the beauty mogul looked excited as she prepared some fun for the arrival of her second child.

Her huge body bulge was evident through her full-sleeved white bodycon dress