Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ for Coke Studio 14

Coke Studio Pakistan released the highly-anticipated, fourteenth season on Friday on YouTube, and fans cannot get enough of the magical duet, Tu Jhoom, performed by veteran Sufi singer Abida Parveen and folk singer Naseebo Lal.

While the first track of the latest edition has left fans in awe of the magical voices of two star singers of the country, the behind-the-scenes videos have also captured listeners’ hearts.

In a recently shared BTS video, the popular Punjabi singer expressed how overwhelmed she is for this opportunity. Lal also shared that she is thankful for the love and recognition, this platform as provided her.

In the short video clip, shared by blogger Ghazi Taimoor, Lal, who is seen getting ready for her performance Tu Jhoom, said that fans and listeners keep he artist alive.





“Awaam artist ko zinda rakhti hai,’ said a teary-eyed Naseebo Lal, while her magical duet with Parveen, plays in the background.

Earlier, another clip that went viral on Twitter, features Lal and Parveen greeting each other and embracing on set. The two showed tremendous respect to each other for their respective crafts and talent.