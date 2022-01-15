Julia Fox apologizes to ex-husband for her recent social media rant

Italian-American actor, Julia Fox has extended an apology towards ex-husband, Peter Artemiev for calling him a ‘deadbeat, alcoholic’.

During her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Friday, the Uncut Gems actor opened up the recent social media rant, in which she called out Artemiev for not being in touch with son, Valentino, for more than a month.

The actor expressed, “All I want to say is, I’m sorry. You’re not a deadbeat.”

“I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me,” she added.

Explaining her situation at the time, Fox said, “Everyone had COVID. I had no help at all whatsoever."

"And my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘that (expletive) won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped,” she admitted.

The 31-year-old actor is currently going out on flashy dates with Kanye West.