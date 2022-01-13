Dwayne Johnson loses his Instagram’s highest-paying celebrity title to Cristiano Ronaldo

Dwayne Johnson lost the No.1 spot on Instagram Richlist to the legendry footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo as Hopper unveiled the list of prominent figures who make most from their social media posts.

From celebrities to influencers, industry’s big earners’ names were spotted on the list based on their per-post earning.

Previous year, The Rock secured the top spot as each of his post on the Facebook-owned platform made $1,015,000.

However, the Jumanji actor could only earn $1,523,000 per post in 2021 while his followers on the platform has reached up to 289 million in comparison to 225 million in 2020.

This year, the Portuguese footballer has taken the lead on the list. Also known as CR7, the footballer has earned $1,604,000 per post throughout the year while his followers have also jumped up to 388 million.

Meanwhile, singers Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner secured the rest of the spots among top five personalities.



2021 Instagram Richlist by Hopper



