What Kate Middleton's fashion choices say about her

Kate Middleton's decade plus run as a royal has kept heads turning with her fashion choices.

While she is known to switch up her outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge has been noted to return to one particular bold colour time and time again.

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton said: "Kate has become more and more sophisticated in her fashion choices and while she has never sought the limelight, she has learnt how to deal with being in the public eye and accepts it’s part and parcel of her marriage.

"Like Princess Diana, Kate has undeniably become a global fashion icon, especially when pictured conducting official royal duties.

"She often wears famous designers and interacts and mixes with the world’s biggest stars and celebrities, with her dress choices becoming increasingly bolder and more striking.

"Bold colours, sequins and slightly more revealing designs are a very good indicator that Kate now feels like she has found a true inner confidence in her role within the Royal Family and within her relationship with William, with the pair often portraying a power couple when on the red carpet together.

"Although Kate has always dressed quite regally, one colour that has featured heavily in her fashion choices is the colour red.

"In many photographs, Kate is pictured wearing a vibrant shade of red, with such a colour suggesting she is very confident in herself and self-assured.

"It is also a colour of passion and Kate seems to display a sense of mischief whenever she is wearing it."