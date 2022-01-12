Former basketball players accuses Trey Songz of raping her

Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, reported People.

The accusation came in a statement posted to Gonzalez’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” wrote Gonzalez.

The athlete went on to add, “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

“I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal,”

Gonzalez closed the statement saying, “At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”

According to People, Gonzalez has enlisted the help of lawyers George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell who will be formally filing a case against Songz soon.

Songz and his representatives are yet to respond to Gonzalez’s allegations.