Bella Hadid stars in scintillating new campaign for Victoria’s Secret

Bella Hadid showed off her supermodel physique in Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign as she makes a return to the lingerie brand.
New pictures of 25-year-old Hadid posing away for the brand were released this week, in which she’s seen showing off her figure in multiple new pieces from VS.
In other photos, Hadid is also seen posing alongside fellow models including Imaan Hammam and Adut Akech.
Hadid is part of Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective as the brand tries to rehabilitate its image following multiple controversies in recent years, including allegations of sexual assault against its former exec Ed Razek.
Sharing why she decided to return to the lingerie brand, Bella told Marie Claire, “What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically.”
