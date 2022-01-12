Royal family loses a friend as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee preparations begin

A friend of the British royals has died as it gears up for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
According to the local media, Ivor Herbett, a racing journalist and friend of the royals, has died at age 96.
Herbett's death comes months after Queen Elizabeth lost her husband Prince Philip who died at the age of 99.
For many years the racing editor of The Mail on Sunday, he was often a guest at Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth last year spent her summer holidays at the Balmoral for the first time without her husband.
Local media reported that Herbert's own riding career was curtailed after twice breaking his neck but he shone as an amateur trainer and trained the winner of the 1957 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
It seems like Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is a staunch advocate for early marriages!
Anushka Sharma shared an unseen photo of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika on her first birthday
Imran Abbas wants people to mind their own business instead of Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly
Kate Middleton rang in her 40th birthday with three stunning new photos by photographer Paolo Roversi
Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child, attends the Thomas’s Battersea School
Kelly Rizzo talked about her last call with Bob Saget, ‘He Sounded Really Happy'