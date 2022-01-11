Prince Charles might seek government approval to make Camilla future Queen: Report

Experts are speculating the future of Camilla Parker Bowles once Prince Charles makes King.
When Charles and Camilla married after Princess Diana's death in 2005, they made a joint statement that she would be called “Princess Consort” rather than Queen once husband becomes monarch.
However, experts now predict that Charles might consult the government to change her title. Speaking to express.co.uk, Dr Robert Morris, from University College London’s Constitution Unit said:
"What we have thought in the Constitution Unit was that Charles would be wise to discuss this matter with the Prime Minister of the day.
“He really has to have the Government behind him if he wants to make the lady Queen, I think.
“Although opinion over Camilla has changed quite radically in recent years, it’s still a tender point.
“And the new King would be well advised to have the Government behind him in this matter.”
Meanwhile, Queen has recently appointed Camilla a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter at the New Year’s honours event which discreetly shows her approval towards the duchess' marriage with eldest child.
Humayun Saeed will portray the role of Dr Hasnat in the upcoming season of Netflix ‘The Crown’
Benny Blanco has been trolling Charlie Puth for months now
Lily James said that she 'hated' removing her makeup and costume after transforming into Pamela Anderson
The man allegedly claimed for a series of terrorist attacks in Mumbai on January 6
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their Netflix deal more than 14 months ago
Sussanne Khan confirmed that she has tested positive for Omicron variant in her latest post