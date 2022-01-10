Hrithik Roshan shares his first look from ‘Vikram Vedha', fans react 

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has sent the internet into meltdown with his first look from his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the Krrish actor treated his fans with a glimpse of his look from his next release on his birthday.
While the caption of Hrithik’s post revealed that he essays a gangster in the film, Vedha, and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the police officer, Vikram.
Besides that, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will also be seen in key roles.
In the picture, the Kites actor can be seen donning a kurta and sporting a shabby beard and scruffy hair along with the bloodstains on his face and chest.
Meanwhile, fans swarmed to the comments section to heap praise on Hrithik.
One fan commented, “Aag laga rakhi hai (You have set the internet on fire).”
Another one wrote, “Naya saal hai naya swag hai (New year, new swag)".
For unversed, Vikram Vedha is an action thriller based on a police officer's mission to track down and kill notorious gangster. It is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name.
Demi Lovato has recently completed a rehabilitation program, after which they have returned home
UK police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth II is currently living
Squid Game's O Yeong-su became the first ever Korean actor to win a major Golden Globe award on Monday
'Full House' star John Stamos said that he was in ‘utter shock’ after the death of his friend Bob Saget
Masha Diduk, a nanny from Tiger King, was arrested after she stole a $5,000 candelabra in Las Vegas
Samantha Lockwood and Salman Khan were spotted at a wedding and Khan’s 56th birthday bash