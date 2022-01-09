Kourtney Kardashian shows no sign of regret as she breaks her New Year's resolution

Kourtney Kardashian has failed to quit smoking in 2022 too. Only a week into New Year and the reality TV star has already broken her New Year's resolution.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram to share picture of herself lighting a cigarette.
"Already broke my New Year's resolution," she said without a hint of regret.
