James Corden tests positive for Covid-19, cancels ‘The Late Late Show’ 

James Corden on Thursday revealed that his show The Late Late Show will not be aired for the week as he been tested positive for Covid-19.
The well-known TV personality announced on Instagram, “I Just tested positive for Covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and became of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.”
“The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x,” he added.
Meanwhile, his late-night show competitor Seth Meyers on Tuesday revealed that he has been tested positive for the virus as he cancelled his shows for the week.
Moreover, Jimmy Fallon, who fronts The Tonight Show announced his recovery from the virus this week. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 before Christmas.
