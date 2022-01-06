Khloe Kardashian receives flowers from Kourtney and Travis Barker amid a challenging time in her life

Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members have showed that they are standing with her after a paternity test has confirmed Tristan Thompson fathered a child outside of their relationship.
American TV personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian has received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker amid a challenging time in her life.
Khloe's sweet family members are standing with her during a difficult phase of her life after a paternity test has confirmed Tristan Thompson fathered a child outside of their relationship.
Ignoring her ex, the 37-year-old reality star shared a snap of the beautiful blooms on Instagram Wednesday morning and thanked the Poosh blogger for the thoughtful gift.
'My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash I love you,' she wrote across the image with a pink double heart emoji.
On Monday, Thompson revealed that a paternity test confirmed he was the father of Nichols' newborn, whose name has not been revealed.
'Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,' Thompson confessed in an excerpt on his Instagram Story.
Additionally, he added an apology to Kardashian, writing: 'You don't deserve this.' The admission posted to Instagram marked the first time the Sacramento Kings player has publicly acknowledged he's now a father of three.
Khloe Kardashian reportedly 'can't imagine dating right now' after learning Tristan secretly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols during their relationship.
